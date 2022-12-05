Hazelbrook residents are up in arms about the size and shape of their new road humps.
For just over a month, some regular users of Oaklands Road have been so concerned about the type of speed humps that were installed after the road was resealed, the issue now has its own social media page.
"I am in a hump about the humps, said Ella Sweeney, OAM. "I don't love the humps".
The octogenarian said it hurts to travel over them.
"I've had five spinal operations and both my shoulders and my hips replaced so I'm in pain 24/7 anyway, but when I hit them I thought I was going to end up in the hospital on traction that's how bad it is."
"It recommends you travel at 25 km, but if I was in an ambulance doing that speed I don't think I'd be coming back from it."
Mrs Sweeney would like to see the humps "extended the way they are in Leura". She said some are using other roads as a rat run to avoid it.
"They did a beautiful job [getting rid of the potholes] and then they reversed the bumps," Mrs Sweeney's husband Bill said.
One wag on the Hazo Humps facebook page said it's "more like jumps, then thumps our Hazo humps".
Crs Romola Hollywood and Claire West have been pushing for the issue to be resolved quickly.
"When it comes to humps, size and shape does matter," Cr Hollywood said.
"Oaklands Road in Hazelbrook is a busy collector road that has had traffic calming measures, in the form of speed humps, for many years ... installed after a tragic fatality," Cr Hollywood said.
They have asked council to urgently look at other options - such as the wider speed humps recently installed in Blaxland Road, Wentworth Falls and Scott Avenue, Leura.
In response to the initial complaints, council reduced the height but "shaving" off the speed humps has not resolved the issue, they said.
Cr Hollywood said the speed humps cause cars to tilt significantly to the side, even at low speeds and "the current 'tipping, jolting and dropping" experience driving over the three new sets of humps is causing some to avoid the humps altogether either by driving (unsafely) in the middle of the road or driving on back streets."
When the Gazette visited on December 1 council had installed new barriers in the middle of the road. Some smaller cars were trying to avoid the humps by driving to the left, some who went straight over scraping their chassis.
Cr Hollywood said she thought the humps at Leura and Wentworth Falls were more expensive and funded by the NSW government. Council unanimously agreed to get an urgent independent review within a fortnight.
