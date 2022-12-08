Blue Mountains Gazette

Night of comedy at The Joan in Penrith

December 9 2022 - 10:30am
The Joan's final monthly comedy stand-up event is on Friday, December 16. Host Frida Deguise brings another fabulous line-up of comedians to the Q Theatre - Michael Vincent, Brett Nichols, Julia Wilson and Fady Kassab.

Local News

