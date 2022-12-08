The Joan's final monthly comedy stand-up event is on Friday, December 16. Host Frida Deguise brings another fabulous line-up of comedians to the Q Theatre - Michael Vincent, Brett Nichols, Julia Wilson and Fady Kassab.
Michael Vincent is the up and comer of The Blacklist, who first graced the stage at the Deadly Funny's in 2009. He became a Deadly Funny National Finalist in 2017 and an ACT RAW Comedy Finalist in 2018.
Brett Nichols - is one of Australia's finest. He's been knocking them dead for over a decade in comedy rooms all over the country, has appeared on The Footy Show and The Comedy Channel's Stand Up Australia, and has entertained the troops in East Timor and the Solomon Islands.
Julia Wilson - has headlined comedy events all over the world, thrilling audiences on stage, in film and on radio, in Australia, Britain, South Africa, Croatia, Germany and Canada as well as touring and performing her own show at the Festivals all around the world.
Fady Kassab - is the 2019 winner of Australia's most prestigious comedy competition, triple j's RAW Comedy. His show-stopping performance, televised on SBS TV, landed him at Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the Gilded Balloon's long-running So you Think You're Funny? comedy competition.
Comedy @ The Joan is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, December 16 at 7:30pm. Duration 70 minutes. Tickets: Standard $35, Concession $30, Under 30s $25. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/comedy-the-joan/.
