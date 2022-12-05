Blue Mountains Gazette

Toilet block may face the chop after accessibility flaws found

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated December 6 2022 - 10:41am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The main toilet block in the centre of Blackheath has been earmarked for a total refit or removal and rebuild after a report found it failed to meet standards, particularly for people with a disability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.