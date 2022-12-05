The main toilet block in the centre of Blackheath has been earmarked for a total refit or removal and rebuild after a report found it failed to meet standards, particularly for people with a disability.
The amenities building in the council carpark is painted in bright colours, reflecting the Jenny Kee mural which adorns the Victory antique centre opposite.
But while it may look bright, its future is anything but after an accessibility audit found the current accessible toilet has a number of flaws, including inadequate room, non-continuous grab rails and a basin that is too high.
The audit also found neither of the disabled parking spots in the carpark meet current standards, nor does the narrow path to the disabled toilet.
It recommended installing male and female ambulant toilets, designed for people using walking frames and the like, but acknowledged space is very limited.
There were also concerns about "pedestrian/vehicular conflicts" with cars entering and exiting from/into Govetts Leap Road across a footpath. And even the striking colours were not ideal as they obscured the door to the accessible toilet.
The report said a high priority was reconfiguring or building a new block.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.