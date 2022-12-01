Blue Mountains Gazette

'A sad day for Lithgow': Ross says Ironfest is over

Reidun Berntsen
Reidun Berntsen
December 1 2022 - 12:00pm
President of Ironfest inc. Macgregor Ross. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Popular Lithgow festival Ironfest will not be returning according to President of 'Ironfest inc.', Macgregor Ross.

