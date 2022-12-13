On March 10, 1979, Heather Geeves's father tried to kill her.
Not just her, but her mother, her brother and 50 other innocents. First he tried to shoot them. Then he set off a petrol car bomb underneath the western Sydney squash centre where they were sheltering.
And then he killed himself.
Newspaper headlines at the time read "Armed man amok, dies in car blaze" and "Blazing car, praise for police action".
Mrs Geeves, now 65, a trauma counsellor living in Blaxland, recently wrote a moving account of the years growing up with a controlling dad and the frightening moments before his death.
"Some details of that day in 1979 are imprinted on my memory in black and white: hearing gunshots; diving to the floor; sirens filling the air; floating above my body as police led me to identify my father's burnt remains. Feeling responsible.
"We had no knowledge he'd acquired a .22 rifle, nor that he'd stockpiled tanks of petrol to use as explosives. His intention, we'd later learn, was to kill my mother, then come for us - to reassert control."
She lived her early life under the chilling, coercive control of her father, schoolteacher and Korean war veteran, William Allan Woods. He was abusive, kept them away from friends and family and managed the finances.
At the coroner's hearing into his death, two police officers and two civilians were commended. A lady on reception at the courts locked the door while being fired at, a nearby shopkeeper doused the fire before it fully took hold and the policemen removed five petrol containers from her father's burning car.
Coercive control - even in the absence of physical violence - can turn to fatal violence in the blink of an eye
Heather Geeves (then Woods) was 21 when her father lost control and exited their lives. She had "overtly challenged" his control. She was studying psychology and was worried her 15-year-old brother's healthy adolescent development.
"I offered to drive him to play in his squash finals that my father had forbidden him to attend.
"I remember saying why don't we just go and face the music later." Their father for some reason had set against the squash coach.
"Perhaps my father saw our action as the beginning of him losing control ... or he wanted to punish my mother for raising children capable of such defiance."
Their father followed them to the squash complex and when her brother refused to come home deadly events followed.
"He parked under the building. He ignited his improvised car bomb comprising a petrol-soaked tape linked to the car's fuel tank and connected to multiple petrol-filled jerry cans lined up across the back seat. He then shot himself through the head, believing we would die in an explosion moments later."
Mrs Geeves called her parents marriage "a black 25-years".
"He would tip water over my mother if she was breathing too loudly while asleep and then forbid her from leaving the bed, so she would lie there on her wet pillow, trying to breathe quietly."
She said her father was "vicious" the way he cut them off from the world, adding "our house was the one that other neighbourhood children were wary of visiting."
"We grew up without knowing our grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends of my mother who could have been surrogate relatives were incrementally banned from visiting as they inevitably laughed too loudly, or stayed too long.
"This witch's brew of behaviours had devastating impacts on my mother. She became trapped in a relationship from which she could see no escape ... we children were trapped with her of course."
An extract of Mrs Geeves's story was recently published in The Good Weekend magazine. She said she is happy to be part of a national conversation to help people understand about coercive control and is also relieved it has been deemed a criminal act.
The NSW Parliament is the first state to pass an historic coercive control law where offenders could be jailed for seven years.
"I wrote my article because I wanted to raise awareness of how coercive control can look and how, in the worst cases, it can be a precursor to domestic violence homicide."
Mrs Geeves said coercive control was a better predictor of domestic violence homicide than physical violence alone, with the NSW Domestic Violence Death Review committee statistics showing it has been present in the relationship history of 99 per cent of domestic violence homicides, whereas physical violence was present in 70 to 80 per cent of cases (depending which years' statistics you look at).
"I think most people would understandably expect there would have to be an escalation in physical violence before it turns to lethal violence - but this is not the case. Coercive control - even in the absence of physical violence - can turn to fatal violence in the blink of an eye."
Her childhood with an abusive dad involved being hypervigilant from the age of seven "where everything we did was wrong".
This close to Christmas she remembers the Christmas as a seven-year-old being enchanted by an illustrated Mary Poppins book which was later thrown to the floor by her dad - all fury and threat - who called her mother "a moron" announcing that Mary Poppins was "rubbish". He was angry she was not enjoying her board game about the Causes of World War II.
Recently with her own grown-up children she went to watch the world of Cherry Tree Lane come to life on stage. They all understood it was important to try and recapture her lost childhood, even just for a moment.
Growing up she said she and her siblings became "ghostly representations of how we might have been".
Publishing her story has seen many people from her childhood get back in contact - the son of her brother's squash teacher, her boyfriend at the time, her mother's workmates and even an old school teacher.
Her mother lived for another 40 years after her dad's suicide and in the end their family was able to mostly start over. Her caring mother helped her survive it.
"In the end we were survivors, not victims," she told the Gazette.
