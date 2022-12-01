Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood will be hopping for late night shopping on December 15

Updated December 1 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from Warrimoo Public School sing in the town square the last time (pre-COVID).Springwood had late night shopping for Christmas.

The popular late night Christmas shopping event returns to Macquarie Rd on Thursday, December 15, to celebrate the festive season and support local businesses. The evening will be held between 5 and 8.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.