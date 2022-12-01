The popular late night Christmas shopping event returns to Macquarie Rd on Thursday, December 15, to celebrate the festive season and support local businesses. The evening will be held between 5 and 8.30pm.
Thanks to COVID it's been a couple of years since the Springwood community has been able to come together to celebrate Christmas. This is the event's 7th year, organised by the Springwood and District Chamber of Commerce with the assistance of the Rotary Club of Springwood, Red Cross and Catholic Care Services as well as the support of Blue Mountains City Council.
This event is important for Springwood; bringing the community together to celebrate the end of the year; supporting local businesses as well as local community groups with the ability to raise funds and awareness on the night.
Michelle Brown, Springwood Chamber Secretary and head of the organising committee has said: "it's been so rewarding to see our local small business owners work together towards this exciting common goal; and to have so many local community organisations join us to help us make this event bigger and better than ever."
The Springwood Chamber is re-establishing after a break and member numbers are growing each month across all sectors including retail, services, trades and not-for-profit businesses.
Springwood Chamber President, Andrea Turner-Boys, said: "Every local business wants to contribute into our community, this event allows us to do both: we can do something festive and fun for families and locals can support business by shopping in our village."
Buy something on the night from participating stores and receive a raffle ticket to put in a barrel in the centre of town. This will be a chance to win one of several hampers filled with goodies from local businesses; drawn on the night.
There will be lots of entertainment, including musical performances by local schools and choirs in the town square and Presbyterian Church front lawn. Talented local buskers will be performing along Macquarie Road.
There is more Christmas fun for the youngsters at Santa's Workshop in Telstra Park with face painting and kid's craft activities, plus local emergency services will be set up with their emergency vehicles on display in the IGA car park for visitors big and small.
Eleven elves are hiding in Springwood shop windows until December 15 as part of a joint initiative by Catholic Care Services & Springwood Chamber. Entry forms are available from CatholicCare Springwood Drop-In Centre in the arcade next to Blooms Pharmacy. Search the shop windows for the elves and return your entry. Winners will be drawn following the late night shopping event.
Springwood Red Cross will have wrapping stations set up throughout town to wrap your gifts for a gold coin donation. Rotary of Springwood will have a sausage sizzle outside Priceline to make sure everyone is well fed on the night.
Macquarie Road will be buzzing with locals catching up with friends for dinner and drinks to celebrate the Christmas season. Make sure you plan ahead and book a table to avoid disappointment. With the shops holding competitions and special offers it's the perfect time to blitz the Christmas gift list.
