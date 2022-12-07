The NSW Parliament is the first state to pass an historic coercive control law where offenders could be jailed for seven years.
Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle has welcomed legislation passed in the final week of NSW Parliament that could potentially save lives by criminalising coercive control.
The new law passed in November will make it an offence to carry out repeated abusive behaviours to a current or former intimate partner with the intent to coerce or control. It will carry a seven year jail sentence.
For Ms Doyle the bill is the culmination of years of campaigning and advocacy, including 18 months as Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Joint Select Committee tasked with investigating ways to combat coercive and controlling behaviour.
It was harrowing, life-changing and a privilege to be of service through the work of the committee and be involved in that inquiry- Trish Doyle MP
The committee undertook extensive consultation, considered hundreds of submissions and heard from dozens of witnesses in public hearings. Its final report, recommending the criminalising of coercive control, prompted the historic bill making NSW the first state to pass such laws.
"Throughout the inquiry victims-survivors told us the effects of coercive control last longer than the wounds inflicted by physical violence," Ms Doyle said
"The evidence demonstrated we had an obligation to act immediately. It was harrowing, life-changing and a privilege to be of service through the work of the committee and be involved in that inquiry."
Ms Doyle said the Bill received bipartisan support and will be reviewed to address some concerns stakeholder groups have raised.
"There's still more to do to improve the legislation, but the reforms are long overdue and will send a clear message to domestic violence offenders that coercive control is not acceptable under any circumstances."
She thanked everyone involved "especially domestic violence advocacy groups and victim-survivors who courageously shared their stories".
The Crimes Legislation Amendment (Coercive Control) Bill 2022 creates a bespoke standalone criminal offence of coercive control with key safeguards, including proving beyond reasonable doubt:
