It was a day of reflection and memories at Medlow Bath park.
The 31-year-old living memorial to 250 Blue Mountains victims of AIDS, which had deteriorated over time, has been remade.
The plaques naming lost individuals, which once stood under trees or shrubs, have been reinstalled on sandstone blocks surrounding a beautiful forest pansy tree.
It was a solemn and moving dedication ceremony as those who knew some or many of the people on the plaques recalled the tragic and terrifying times of the 1980s and 1990s when AIDS struck.
Maurice Cooper, owner of Bygone Beautys at Leura and major donor to the project, said at one stage he went to 17 funerals in a year.
"Seventeen funerals of people who had significantly contributed to my life,' he said.
It was only a year ago that the Medlow Bath Residents Association contacted the Three Sisters Social Group about a small council grant received. Why not use it to remake the memorial in the park, was the suggestion.
Fundraising started in earnest and today, World AIDS day, the result was unveiled.
Three Sisters president, Terry Preeo, gave a speech which brought tears to the eyes.
"At the beginning of this journey that we have been on, the journey to restore the Medlow Bath AIDS Memorial, I had no premonition of how it would affect me. I wasn't prepared for the awakening of the buried emotions that lurked beneath this granite-like exterior," he said.
He described it as a severe case of the "might have beens" - what might have been for so many lives had AIDS not torn through the community all those years ago.
He recalled the days when the gay world was "very young. We were all very young, if not in years, then in experience. For most, we still had our gay L plates exposed for all to see."
But the excitement of a liberated life, the brightness of a never-ending dance party, "soon became ringed with the glaring starkness of mortality ... [when] the plague swept through our rainbow world".
The stories of those who died were sad, he said: "Sad because of the never developed friendships, the unrealised relationships, the lives not given a chance to be 'well lived'.
The AIDS memorial, established in 1991, at the time transformed a rather forlorn park into a quiet, peaceful area of contemplation.
The new memorial, with its poignant plaques remembering sons, brothers and lovers, erected by family and friends, also honours the neighbours, carers, health professionals, community groups and Mountains folk who offered much support.
In Mr Preeeo's words: "This place is an important place in our lives and in our community, a place that is a repository of many stories. A place of remembered souls."
