Stuck for a solution to trucks getting stuck on Old Bathurst Road

There are five signs like this one on Old Bathurst Road in Blaxland but some truckies still drive on the road ignoring load limit signs and get stuck.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill told the last council meeting for the year that flashing lights at the bottom of the Mountains was the only solution and without them he was worried there would be a fatality.
Two warning signs state that Old Bathurst Road, Emu Heights, between Gosling Street and Binya Street is not suitable for trucks, buses, caravans or trailers over 7.5m or 3.5 tonnes.
In 2019 a 16 tonne truck drove a rig up and got stuck on one of the hairpin bends. The road was closed in both directions for hours and the truckie fined thousands. There are multiple other examples.
"We want large flashing signs at the eastern end that truckies can actually see, that can't be missed and that say: 'Stop. Danger. Your vehicle will not make it. Turn around immediately'," the mayor said.
"These must be at the Penrith end. That's where the trucks are coming from."
The issue came up at the November 29 council meeting after the Local Traffic Committee (LTC) minutes were filed.
The LTC has said their future actions include "collecting traffic count data, discussing the matter further with Transport for NSW staff and Penrith Council and determining possible actions and the financial implications".
The mayor said he was "dismayed" and "angry" by the committee action.
Council passed the LTC minutes, with the exception of their decision on Old Bathurst Rd.
