Blue Mountains Theatre announces exciting line-up for 2023

The year may not be quite yet over but the first half of 2023 looks to be chockers with an electrifying line-up of performances at the Blue Mountains Theatre.
Program Leader at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub, Louise Hales, said there really is something for everyone.
"It's set to be an exciting year of programs in the first half of the year," she said.
"In January, we have a water-themed film festival for kids, and a signature event with the special screening of River - a cinematic odyssey as part of 'Water' and our After Dark Illuminations."
The Water Trail will connect the Blue Mountains, Hawkesbury and Penrith through a special series of exhibitions, programs and events that the Hub is proud to be a part of this summer.
The After Dark Illuminations will light up the building in Springwood from December 10 to January 29 with First Nations artists' projections exploring the cultural significance of water.
In January, the theatre will also host the Blue Mountains Burlesque Festival with cabaret that will get the pulse racing (adults only please).
Programs Co-ordinator at the Theatre, Yvonne Hellmers said: "We are delighted to welcome back the formidable Joseph Tawadros Quartet for an exciting exploration into contemporary world music fused with jazz in February. Last here in 2018, Joseph received a standing ovation from the audience."
A special event partnering with Blue Mountains Veterans and Associated Forces in March is the Good Morning Vietnam: Music from the Vietnam War Era Live in Concert hosted by Glenn A Baker.
"This will be fabulous two-and-a-half hour rock concert extravaganza with funds raised going to Australian veterans and war widows," said Ms Hellmers.
On the cutting edge of contemporary music, Traversing the Void is a new operatic work by Icelandic composer, Hildigunnur Rnarsdttir, with words by Blue Mountains resident and librettist, Jo Truman. The event will bring together musicians from Iceland and Australia to present exciting new compositions in March.
In April Victor Valdes will tour with his amazing mariachi band with the Viva Mexico Tour.
Sounds of Our Towns is back for its second year and will give theatre-goers the opportunity to get their groove on once again. An exciting new music show, The Sunset Sessions, will channel the hits of the Los Angeles scene in the 80s.
In May, following on from the sell-out performance at the Sydney Opera House in 2022, violinist Vov Dylan with pianist Clemens Leske will perform the No. 1 ARIA classical chart album, Kismet: Vignettes for Violin and Piano by Elena Kats-Chernin; and Urthboy will return to his homeland to celebrate his new album, Savour.
"Also in May, we are excited to host our first resident artists as they showcase their feature projects as part of the Propel Projects - Emerging Performers Residency," said Ms Hales.
"This has been made possible thanks to the City of the Arts Trust and spearheaded by the Blue Mountains City Council Cultural Development team."
In June, Australian singer songwriter Lior and rising artist Domini will perform a new collaboration harking back to the folk duos of the 60s; Clodagh Reid will bring an amazing show with Who's That Girl? The Eurythmics and Annie Lennox Tribute Show; and as part of a world tour, 10cc will perform all the classics that have seen them sell more than 50 million albums worldwide.
In July, ARIA Hall of Fame inductee Marcia Hines will entertain audiences with her signature sound on her 50th anniversary tour.
The 2023 school holidays are sorted too, with a children's program that includes four exciting productions for families throughout the year; and the Blue Mountains Musical Society will continue to bring fabulous musical productions including School of Rock! in May and June.
All this and more, including the return of the favourite mid-week matinee series, Morning Melodies, in 2023 - watch out for the Morning Melodies program launch on December 14 at The Vallies: This Christmas Show.
You can pick up the 2023 program at the theatre box office in Macquarie Road, Springwood or download a copy, and book tickets or gift vouchers, online at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
