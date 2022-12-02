If the sultry baritone voices of Bing Crosby and Michael Buble, and the dulcet falsetto tones of Frankie Valli from The Four Seasons, get you in the mood for Christmas then you will not want to miss The Vallies in a special Morning Melodies presentation. The concert will be held at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood at 11am on Wednesday, December 14. Go on a trip down memory lane for $25. See www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au or 4723 5050.