Springwood's popular late night Christmas shopping event returns to Macquarie Road on Thursday, December 15 from 4.30pm-8pm.
Thanks to COVID it's been a couple of years since the Springwood community has been able to come together to celebrate Christmas.
Organised by the Springwood and District Chamber of Commerce with the assistance of the Rotary Club of Springwood, Red Cross and Catholic Care Services, as well as the support of Blue Mountains City Council, this is the seventh time the event has taken place.
It aims to bring the community together to celebrate the end of the year while supporting local businesses and offering community groups the chance to raise funds and awareness on the night.
Springwood Chamber secretary Michelle Brown, who is head of the organising committee, said it's been rewarding to see local small business owners work together towards this exciting common goal.
"And it's great to see so many local community organisations join us to help us make this event bigger and better than ever," she said.
The Springwood Chamber of Commerce is re-establishing after a break and member numbers are growing each month across all sectors including retail, services, trades and not-for-profit businesses.
Chamber president Andrea Turner-Boys said: "Every local business wants to contribute into our community and this event allows us to do both. We can do something festive and fun for families and locals can support business by shopping in our village".
Every purchase on the night earns you a raffle ticket and the chance to win one of several hampers filled with a range of Christmas goodies from local businesses.
Entertainment will include musical performances by local schools and choirs in the town square and Presbyterian Church front lawn. Talented local buskers will play along Macquarie Road.
There is more Christmas fun for the youngsters at Santa's Workshop in Telstra Park with face painting and kid's craft activities, plus local emergency services will have a display in the IGA car park.
Elves are hiding in Springwood shop windows until December 15 as part of a joint initiative by Catholic Care Services & Springwood Chamber.
Entry forms are available from CatholicCare Springwood Drop-In Centre in the arcade next to Blooms Pharmacy.
Search the shop windows for the elves and return your entry. Winners will be drawn following the late night shopping event.
Springwood Red Cross will wrap your gifts for a gold coin donation and Springwood Rotary will have a sausage sizzle outside Priceline.
Macquarie Road will be buzzing with locals catching up with friends for dinner and drinks to celebrate the Christmas season.
Make sure you plan ahead and book a table to avoid disappointment. To keep up-to-date, follow @springwoodvillage on Facebook.
