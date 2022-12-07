Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood will be hopping for late night shopping on December 15

Updated December 13 2022 - 3:02pm, first published December 8 2022 - 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from Warrimoo Public School sing in the town square the last time (pre-COVID) Springwood had late night shopping for Christmas. Picture supplied

Springwood's popular late night Christmas shopping event returns to Macquarie Road on Thursday, December 15 from 4.30pm-8pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.