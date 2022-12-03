Competing alongside Three Thousand Years of Longing and Elvis, anthology film Here Out West has been nominated for an AACTA (Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts) Award for Best Film.
The film follows eight stories taking place Western Sydney as they intersect and impart messages about life in Australia.
Faulconbridge resident Christian Ravello stars in one of the stories, titled "Everything Changes".
He plays Jorge, a defeated, emotionally challenged Chilean man struggling to cope with his divorce and be a father.
As a father himself, Mr Ravello embraced method acting to immerse himself in the role.
"In the weeks leading to it [filming] I was deliberately having dinner on my own at different times at different restaurants just to get into that. I mean I've got five kids, right?" he said.
He also needed to shift away from his usual Aussie manner of speaking.
"The challenge for me wasn't so much the Spanish, but the challenge was actually trying to say English words with a Latin accent," he said.
Mr Ravello is happy just to see the film nominated for an award, given its lower budget compared to the competition.
"Just embrace the moment, because these things come and go very quickly, you know?" he said.
Here Out West is available to watch for free on ABC iview. The award ceremony will be held at the Hordern Pavillion on Wednesday December 7, and can be watched on Channel 10 at 7.30pm that evening.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
