Traversing the Void is a new contemporary chamber opera for voice, string quartet and wind ensemble, composed by the Icelandic composer Hildigunnur Runarsdottir, with libretto by Mountains local, Jo Truman.
Eight contrasting movements take the listener on a journey, viewing the Blue Mountains through the eyes of a wild cockatoo. Exploring the dissonances between wild and urbanised spaces, bushfire and related contemporary existential dilemmas.
The program features the Blue Mountains Kanimbla Quartet and soprano Hallveig Runarsdottir twice voted Iceland's best classical singer. With the Marais Project; Jenny Eriksson (viola de gamba), Tommie Andersson (lute) and Susie Bishop (voice and violin), and The Blue Mountains Suite - three short works by Rebecca Daniel performed by the Kanimbla Quartet.
New work acknowledgement: "Hraun" (text by Steingrimur Thorsteinsson) and "Woolloomooloo" (text by Kirsten Tona) both performed by Hallveig Runarsdottir, Bishop and Truman, and the Marais project.
Traversing the Void is on Saturday, March 11 at Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
