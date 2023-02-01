Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Tickets on sale for Traversing the Void a new contemporary chamber opera by Icelandic composer Hildigunnur Runarsdottir and Josephine Truman

Updated March 6 2023 - 11:45am, first published February 1 2023 - 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Librettist Jo Truman

Traversing the Void is a new contemporary chamber opera for voice, string quartet and wind ensemble, composed by the Icelandic composer Hildigunnur Runarsdottir, with libretto by Mountains local, Jo Truman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.