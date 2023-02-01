Blue Mountains Gazette

Traversing the Void: Icelandic composer Hildgunnur Runarsdottir, libretto by Josephine Truman

Updated February 2 2023 - 9:31am, first published February 1 2023 - 12:44pm
Tickets are now for sale for Traversing the Void a new contemporary chamber opera by Icelandic composer Hildgunnur Runarsdottir, libretto by Josephine Truman- through the Blue Mountains Theatre website.

