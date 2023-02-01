Tickets are now for sale for Traversing the Void a new contemporary chamber opera by Icelandic composer Hildgunnur Runarsdottir, libretto by Josephine Truman- through the Blue Mountains Theatre website.
Traversing the Void has been several years in the making. The event is on March 11. It had its world premiere at the Harpa MusicCentre, Reyjkavic, in 2020, has had three broadcasts on RUV (Icelandic State Radio). The project has also been featured as a short documentary on the Icelandic program Menningin.
Eight contrasting movements take the listener on a journey, viewing the Blue Mountains through the eyes of a wild cockatoo, exploring dissonances between wild and urbanised spaces, bushfire, and related contemporary existential dilemmas.
The performance will feature the Blue Mountains Kanimbla Quartet and award winning soprano Hallveig Rnarsdttir, twice voted Iceland's best classical singer.
The Marais Project will be the support, with Jenny Eriksson (electric viola de gamba), Tommie Andersson (lute) and Susie Bishop (voice and violin). Hildigunnur Runarsdotti has written two new works for this ensemble - Hraun (based on a poem by Steingrimer Thorsteinsson) and Wooloomooloo (based on a poem by Kirsten Tona), with singers Hallveig Runarsdottir, Susie Bishop and Jo Truman. Kanimbla Director/first violin Rebecca Daniel 's Blue Mountains Suite - a suite of three short works about the 2019 Blue Mountains bushfires will be performed by the Kanimbla Quartet.
Read more: Songbird call on the fires
This performance is made possible by Blue Mountains City of the Arts Trust, Australia Council for the Arts, Tomanelli Inc. and also by STEF, Iceland.
Details of this event can be found on their website:-https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.