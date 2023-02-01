The Marais Project will be the support, with Jenny Eriksson (electric viola de gamba), Tommie Andersson (lute) and Susie Bishop (voice and violin). Hildigunnur Runarsdotti has written two new works for this ensemble - Hraun (based on a poem by Steingrimer Thorsteinsson) and Wooloomooloo (based on a poem by Kirsten Tona), with singers Hallveig Runarsdottir, Susie Bishop and Jo Truman. Kanimbla Director/first violin Rebecca Daniel 's Blue Mountains Suite - a suite of three short works about the 2019 Blue Mountains bushfires will be performed by the Kanimbla Quartet.