The chef secrets from some top Mountains eateries are now available in a book to raise money to help stop homelessness.
About 170 guests gathered in the Katoomba RSL recently for the launch of the Upper Blue Mountains Sunrise Rotary Club's It's Not Just a Cookbook.
The book is a homage to the late Irene Reid, a well known Blue Mountains chef and hospitality manager. The book was the brainchild of her friend Jennifer Hartnett-Walton.
Ms Hartnett-Walton has cherry picked recipes from Irene's diaries. Each has been beautifully photographed by Mountains photographer David Wallace.
At the launch on Tuesday November 29, Irene's husband, Bob Reid OAM, thanked Jennifer and her team for their wonderful tribute to his wife.
Irene's recipes were developed over many years of catering, first in Medlow Bath at the couple's general store, then the Chalet Guesthouse and Restaurant, before moving on to the much larger Victoria and Albert Guesthouse at Mt Victoria.
Early in the nineties the couple moved on from the guesthouse and for the next 20 or so years, managed or worked at various venues across the Upper Mountains.
The book was a labour of love over three years, with the author and her team spending many hours, selecting and in some cases deciphering some of Irene's more abbreviated hand-written recipes, before test cooking, timing and tasting them.
"We were lucky to have a number of experienced cooks, and a very experienced chef on the team," Ms Hartnett-Walton said.
The Upper Blue Mountains Sunrise Rotary Club thanked the sponsors who contributed to the production costs of the cookbook, ensuring that all sales goes to their Link Wentworth homelessness project.
The book costs $40 and makes a great Christmas present. Purchases can be made at local markets, selected venues, visit the website https://bluemountainsrotary.org/
