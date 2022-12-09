For 60 years, Q Theatre has been bringing theatre to the people, championing western Sydney artists, stories, and communities, and creating access to opportunities to learn, create, perform and participate.
Next year marks the ninth anniversary of its hallmark project, Originate, which has been remodelled as a six-month theatre training program for pre-professional and emerging artists wanting to build skills and take the next step in pursuing a career in the performing arts.
Led and supported by the Q Theatre team and industry professionals, Originate participants build their performance skills through training, experimentation, collaboration and creative problem-solving. The program culminates in a theatre production performed live on the Q Theatre stage, and connects young artists with a world of creative career pathways and possibilities.
Q Theatre champions the development and growth of local western Sydney artists and those living, working or with a connection to western Sydney and greater western Sydney are strongly encouraged to apply.
EOIs are welcome from pre-professional and emerging artists across all levels of experience and disciplines - actors, writers, musicians, digital artists, spoken word poets etc - aged 18 + and in the first five years of their creative practice.
Applications close December 23. Group auditions January 9-11. Program begins early February 2023. To apply, please download the info pack which contains key dates and application questions, then fill out the form at www.qtheatre.com.au/originate-2023-eoi/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.