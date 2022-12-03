Tributes flow for Kiwi killed while rock climbing in Blue Mountains

Tributes have flowed for a rock climber killed in the Blue Mountains.
The 36-year-old died after being hit by a falling rock at Leura on November 20.
The man has been identified as New Zealand resident Richard Mills.
A death notice in the Taranaki Daily News described Mills as someone who "lit up every room he walked into".
The notice read: "As a result of a tragic accident in the Blue Mountains (out of Sydney), our free spirited, loving and much-loved Rich has left us. Forever loving partner of Samara, much loved son of Mary and Oscar, brother and brother-in-law of Tom and Kim and Kate and Chad. Hugely adored and enjoyed by all of his aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
"Rich was an inspiration to us all with his fun-loving outlook and enthusiasm for living life. His sense of humour, resounding voice and big laugh will be hugely missed. Rich touched so many people's lives and lit up every room he walked into."
Many people posted tributes to Mills on the Taranaki Daily News website.
"Words cannot express the sadness felt in the loss of your beautiful son Richie. Such a wonderful young guy with a smile and personality bigger than Ben Hur," wrote one.
Another stated: "Millsy, you always lit up every room you entered. Your infectious raspy voice put a smile on my face every time. Your warmth and friendship I will always hold dear."
Mills died after emergency services were called to Sublime Point Road, Leura at 12.30pm on Sunday, November 20 following reports a climber had been injured.
