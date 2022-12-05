Springwood Hospital facing permanent closure of surgery

Surgery at Springwood Hospital is on track to be closed down permanently within months.
The one-theatre hospital will not be able to meet new standards for all Australian hospitals.
Plans were to stop surgery at Christmas as the new standards were to be introduced from January 1. They have now been delayed.
But ultimately Springwood Hospital will not be able to conform to the new rules. Its small single theatre space is simply not adequate and would require a multimillion dollar upgrade.
Day surgery at the hospital - mostly ophthalmology such as cataract removal and some minor urology work - is likely to cease within the first quarter of next year.
A spokesman for Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District said: "The regulating authority has announced the new Australian standard will now come into effect at a later date. This has given the district the opportunity to re-evaluate the impact on Springwood Hospital and continue surgery at the hospital into 2023."
It is understood the health body is in talks with surgeons and anaesthetists about relocating to either Nepean or Katoomba hospitals.
There will be no job losses for nursing or ancillary staff because of the theatre closure.
One medical worker told the Gazette the closure of the operating theatre presented a new opportunity for an expansion of some of Springwood's facilities, providing either more palliative care space or additional facilities for rehabilitation patients.
The hospital was opened in 1976 as a community hospital. It offers palliative, rehabilitation and some aged care. It has never had an emergency department.
Its surgical future came into question in 2017 when new requirements for X-ray and pathology services to be provided on site put some procedures at risk. Since then, the number of surgical specialties offered has gradually been reduced.
One health professional said the closure of day surgery was just another indication that the Blue Mountains hospitals - Katoomba and Springwood - were in desperate need of funding commitments from the state government for redevelopment.
Clinicians have long complained that the 100-year-old Katoomba hospital is no longer fit for purpose. Chairman of the Medical Staff Council, Dr Stavros Prineas, has joined with community members and politicians to campaign for a new hospital.
