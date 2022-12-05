Blue Mountains Gazette

Springwood Hospital facing permanent closure of surgery

JC
By Jennie Curtin
December 6 2022 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Surgery at Springwood Hospital is on track to be closed down permanently within months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.