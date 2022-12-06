The Valley of the Waters/Conservation Hut visitor area has opened up to visitors with better views of the Jamison Valley.
It is one of two major Upper Mountains tourist precincts in the Blue Mountains National Park being redeveloped.
The Wentworth Falls lookout area opened up on on December 3. The Conservation Hut café is also being upgraded and on track to re-open in 2023.
The Conservation Hut visitor area now has:
In February 2019 the NSW Government announced infrastructure investment of $150 million over four years to 2022/2023 to improve access to NSW national parks.
The focus of the funding was to improve track safety and increase accessibility for those with restricted mobility, while improving visitor facilities.
Meanwhile the Evans Lookout and Grand Canyon car park area is expected to re-open for the summer period. A Parks spokeswoman said the majority of work is finished and the remaining works on track, but dependent on good weather.
Access to walking tracks is available, but parking is limited to street parking, she said.
The works are part of the NSW government's biggest ever investment in national park infrastructure.
NPWS Blue Mountains branch director David Crust has said each site will have an improved visitor experience once the $3.2 million works are completed.
"We want all visitors to be able to enjoy our beautiful national park and these works will upgrade visitor facilities, increase car park capacity and, importantly, ensure accessible access."
Pre-pandemic, residents of South Wentworth Falls were advocating for help with parking to cope with the onslaught of tourists. The Wentworth Falls Lookout and picnic area and entry to the Valley of the Waters had become bedlam, they said.
Works in Blackheath around Evans Lookout and Grand Canyon will see new paths constructed to provide disability access to the main lookout and works at the Grand Canyon carpark will increase by 80 spaces to hold up to 130 vehicles. The old toilet block will be replaced.
Mr Crust said the upgrades are a great opportunity for improved facilities and accessible experiences for our visitors.
Details at www.environment.nsw.gov.au/blue-mountains-national-park. Track closures are updated at nswparks.info/alerts-bluemtns.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.