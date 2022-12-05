Greystanes holds open day for International Day of People with Disability

Greystanes Disability Services has celebrated the International Day of People with Disability.
The organisation held an open day of its day programs at 2 Grose Street, Leura, with an Alice in Wonderland theme, on December 2.
The Queen of Hearts, Gina Brown, stole the show at the event on.
"Everyone deserves a thank you, especially Belinda for her hard work and creativity. The Greystanes courtyard was transformed into a magical garden," said Vanessa Balfour of Greystanes Disability Services.
"The open day was to acknowledge all the people who provide daily support in people's lives and the power of community to help build meaningful lives. It was also a chance to show families and friends the new murals and sensory walls that have been painted by the talented Greystanes staff. It is a welcoming, inclusive and inspiring space."
