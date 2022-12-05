Putting up a dazzling display of Christmas lights around your house this year? Know houses in your neighbourhood that are always worth checking out?
The Blue Mountains Gazette is taking suggestions for Christmas-decorated houses to look out for this December!
If you know great spots for seeing lights, you can suggest them through our Google form below.
The Gazette will publish an online article this month with an interactive map, where you can view the most spirited spots in your area.
Please include the street address, a photo of the house, and your name (your name won't be published unless you wish to be attributed).
Make your suggestions through: https://forms.gle/5iPPYpJtX5AB3Bcb9
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
