Steiner School's holistic approach achieving results in a challenging world Advertising Feature

Being out in nature is an important aspect of the Steiner approach to education. Picture supplied

These days families face increasingly unrealistic expectations and finding time for the things that matter can be challenging.

At Blue Mountains Steiner School they offer a different way: an education that considers the whole child - spirit, soul and physiology - as they grow.

Principal Martin Buckmaster said theirs is an expansive, creative and holistic education with outstanding lifelong results.

"Our students go on to become change-makers, leaders, artists, writers, scientists, dancers, gardeners, sportspeople, storytellers, film makers, economists, musicians, adventure guides, actors, and anything they want to be," Mr Buckmaster said.

"As well as meeting and exceeding NSW Education Key Learning Areas, the Steiner method cultivates a sense of inner resilience and a capacity to engage with the world.

"Your child is given the opportunity to grow and develop in their own time, rather than always being pushed to meet external deadlines and expectations."

There is no doubt the last few years have been challenging and, for a school that relies on its community, it has been particularly demanding, not only for students but also for parents and carers, teachers and staff.

"Everyone was pushed beyond their comfort zones and no one knew what lay ahead," Mr Buckmaster said.

"Because of this uncertainty we were compelled to discover new individual and collective capacities; to adapt and find creative solutions to the many issues we faced."

Community is at the heart of the Steiner school culture.

Families and educators work together to build connections through activities like working bees, weekend weeding programs, fundraising or festival planning events.

The Parent Education Program is an enriching and deeply informative way to connect and learn valuable life and parenting skills.

"With families and friends able to visit the school again, we were delighted to host our Harvest and Spring Fairs," Mr Buckmaster said.

"Community came together to paint rooms, install new pathways, cook up a storm, bake bread, weed gardens, and make our school grounds even more beautiful. We also celebrated the quietly exquisite Winter Spiral and Maypole Spring Festival.

"In an uncertain world, we cannot know what the future will bring, but we do know that whatever happens our community has already demonstrated an incredible ability to respond to whatever comes our way.

"And when we remain open and warm-hearted, and trust that each has something to give to the other, anything is possible."