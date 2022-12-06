We've made some exciting changes for 2023 and we are looking forward to the new year- Principal Ian Samways
After two years of COVID restrictions, crash courses in using new technologies, learning in virtual classrooms and socialising online to combat student loneliness the arrival of 2022 brought a return to normalcy at Mountains Christian College.
Face-to-face classes have returned along with excursions, sports competitions, Book Week, spelling bees, work experience and playtime.
Students are thankful to be back at school again with many finding home distractions and not seeing friends as the biggest challenges to their learning.
New College Principal Ian Samways has watched his students thrive as they enjoy each other's company, and participate in the many practical experiences that school has to offer.
"It's great to be able to run excursions and camps again without having too many restrictions," Mr Samways said.
"The students love the extra-curricular activities as well as being back on site together." The College enjoyed a busy year with many excursions.
K-2 visited the Museum of Fire in Penrith and local nursing home Morven Gardens while Year 5/6 had three fun-filled days in Canberra visiting many places, including Parliament House where they learned about our parliamentary system.
Year 10 ventured west to Yeoval and Dubbo where they camped and stayed at Western Plains Zoo, and the Physical Activity and Sports Studies (PAAS) class travelled to the Snowy Mountains where they cross-country skied, camped and learned how to survive in the snow.
The HSC Studies of Religion class visited Auburn to tour the Gallipoli Mosque and Islamic Research and Science Academy.
There was also much to celebrate in the sporting arena with Jordyn White taking part in the North West Equestrian Expo, students competing in the local Futsal Gala Day and the U15 Boys' team winning Nepean Zone Basketball.
The whole school participated in a mid-year Colour Run, enjoying some much-deserved fun on the school grounds which overlook the beautiful Kanimbla Valley.
With 2022 successfully drawing to a close, Mr Samways is looking forward to what 2023 will bring for the College.
"We've made some exciting changes for 2023 and we are looking forward to the new year," he said.
Mountains Christian College is a vibrant and welcoming school currently accepting enrolments from Kindergarten to Year 12.
These days families face increasingly unrealistic expectations and finding time for the things that matter can be challenging.
At Blue Mountains Steiner School they offer a different way: an education that considers the whole child - spirit, soul and physiology - as they grow.
Principal Martin Buckmaster said theirs is an expansive, creative and holistic education with outstanding lifelong results.
"Our students go on to become change-makers, leaders, artists, writers, scientists, dancers, gardeners, sportspeople, storytellers, film makers, economists, musicians, adventure guides, actors, and anything they want to be," Mr Buckmaster said.
"As well as meeting and exceeding NSW Education Key Learning Areas, the Steiner method cultivates a sense of inner resilience and a capacity to engage with the world.
"Your child is given the opportunity to grow and develop in their own time, rather than always being pushed to meet external deadlines and expectations."
There is no doubt the last few years have been challenging and, for a school that relies on its community, it has been particularly demanding, not only for students but also for parents and carers, teachers and staff.
"Everyone was pushed beyond their comfort zones and no one knew what lay ahead," Mr Buckmaster said.
"Because of this uncertainty we were compelled to discover new individual and collective capacities; to adapt and find creative solutions to the many issues we faced."
Community is at the heart of the Steiner school culture.
Families and educators work together to build connections through activities like working bees, weekend weeding programs, fundraising or festival planning events.
The Parent Education Program is an enriching and deeply informative way to connect and learn valuable life and parenting skills.
"With families and friends able to visit the school again, we were delighted to host our Harvest and Spring Fairs," Mr Buckmaster said.
"Community came together to paint rooms, install new pathways, cook up a storm, bake bread, weed gardens, and make our school grounds even more beautiful. We also celebrated the quietly exquisite Winter Spiral and Maypole Spring Festival.
"In an uncertain world, we cannot know what the future will bring, but we do know that whatever happens our community has already demonstrated an incredible ability to respond to whatever comes our way.
"And when we remain open and warm-hearted, and trust that each has something to give to the other, anything is possible."
In 2019 Korowal school engaged Alan Howe of Oracy Cambridge as an educational consultant specialising in oracy.
Since then, residencies have been both onsite and online. October 2022 is the second visit Alan has made to Korowal to work alongside staff.
Principal Barb Fitzgerald explains: "We place oracy alongside literacy and numeracy. The term 'oracy' was conceived by Professor Andrew Wilkinson in 1965, and has since been applied across schools in England, spreading to many other countries.
"We are reinforcing Korowal's greatest values of equity and respect through strengthening the spoken word, creating eloquence through opportunities for students to learn through talk, and to talk".
A key feature of education in oracy is dialogic teaching or routines that teachers apply.
Alan elaborates: "Unique to Korowal is that teachers are exploring. In teaching a lesson, they can stop the clock for a moment and say: 'I just need to reset this for a moment, and pause. Let's think about... let's talk about what is happening. Is it going well?'...sharing your thinking with the students, so they take more responsibility for the progress of the discussion". Ms Fitzgerald said the workplace is also changing and the need for group work and collaboration as well as sound communication have been highlighted as important.
Alan adds: "A lot of conversations aren't genuinely collaborative or dialogic. People are talking to each other but different points of view are being batted back and forth.
"I see a genuine desire to encourage young people to engage fully in dialogue, to give dialogic space in the classroom and the school, for different voices and perspectives to be heard, listened to, reflected upon and learned from.
"There are many layers at work there. There is an appetite right across the school to be more engaged in this. This visit a few years in, I am seeing a qualitative difference in student action." Korowal is rethinking how they encourage young people to present their ideas and arguments, to respectfully listen and agree or disagree, to build on each other's ideas.
As Alan summarised: "What we see at Korowal is something that adds up, the totality of student experience. Where oracy is taught explicitly, the students are at an employability advantage. By Year 12 our graduates are ready to be leading and participating in discussions in the workplace or university with sound communication skills."