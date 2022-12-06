How the waste was won by Kingz Waste Management Advertising Feature

If you're looking for a professional and efficient waste management company with a dedication to its customers, look no further than Kingz Waste Management.



They are committed to providing the most cost-effective and seamless service possible to all of their customers.

The team has the knowledge and experience to provide their customers with a wide variety of domestic, commercial and industrial services that can meet all of their waste management needs including chemical waste, grease traps and medical waste.



Their goal is to create lasting, productive, and close working relationships with each customer by giving them the best service possible.

Taking care of you and the environment, Kingz Waste Management has been operating for 14 years.

An Australian owned private company that specialises in septic tank pump outs, non hazardous liquid wastes and chemical/hazardous waste in drums, they have extensive experience in all aspects of waste management and are committed to developing sustainable solutions for their clients and the environment.

Managing director Peter Hart had worked for 16 years in the Sydney Waste management sector for multinational companies in various sales as well as management roles so he decided to go out on his own and be the master of his own destiny.

"I have been involved in the waste management industry in Sydney for more than 30 years in all aspects of waste management including medical waste, product destruction, chemical waste, general waste and recycling," he said.

"As owner/operator, my staff include my vacuum tanker drivers who do septic tank pump outs, desludging plus grey water and sullage pump outs. We also do commercial grease traps in the Hawkesbury."

At Kingz Waste, they take safety seriously, dedicating themselves to making their environment safe for customers, employees, contractors and for the community.

The team strives to constantly improve and refine their processes and their operations to reduce any impact they may have on the overall health and safety of everyone involved with our business.

Kingz Waste Management is a local Hawkesbury based business while Peter also lives in the Hawkesbury.



So along with getting an experienced and professional service you'll be supporting local and buying local when you enlist the help of Kingz Waste Management.