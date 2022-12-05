Blackheath town plans on display

A new garden and seating surrounded by decorative railing in front of Blackheath's old post office is one of key elements of the proposed upgrade to the town centre.
The plans, now on public exhibition, also include a new "heritage walk", upgraded footpaths and car parking, four new pedestrian crossings and a revamp to the Govetts Leap statue on the highway.
There are six separate elements in the plans, which will be funded by council in concert with money from the Building Better Regions Fund and the Western Parkland City Liveability Program Fund.
They are:
Sutton Lane carpark and crossing and Station St parking;
Footpath renewal and accessible parking in front of the community hall;
Govetts Leap Road and Wentworth Street crossing and streetscape;
Improvements to Neate Park and the Rotary clock;
Govetts Leap statue conservation; and
Visitor signage and heritage trail.
The old post office corner, which has gradually become a de facto town centre, would be levelled off, more seats installed and the area ringed with a garden and fencing.
Three pedestrian crossings are planned for the Govetts Leap Road/Wentworth Street intersection and a fourth across Sutton Lane between the vet and laundrette.
The footpath along Wentworth Street would be upgraded from Hat Hill Road all the way to Leichhardt Street, as would the path in front of the community hall, where a loading bay would also be set up.
Car parking would be addressed with part of the Sutton Lane carpark reconfigured, with two new accessible parking spaces, and on the other side of the railway, the eastern side of Station St would be improved to better allow parking.
New "heritage walk" signs are planned at a number of areas in town, including the Rotary clock, both pubs, the community centre and Victory Theatre.
On the highway at Neate Park, there would be a new accessible picnic shelter with lighting for night use, lighting along the footpath and conservation works to the Govetts Leap statue, to be carried out in conjunction with the family of the original sculptor and to include a new ironstone wall, plants and lighting.
There is no mention of a controversial town square previously suggested, which would have involved closing off the Govetts Leap Road entrance to the main carpark. It also would have encroached on privately-owned land and created difficulties with access for delivery and garbage trucks.
Under the new plans, all work would be started next winter and be finished by October, weather permitting.
A feedback survey is open on council's website (at have your say) until December 19.
