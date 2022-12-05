Blue Mountains Gazette

Heritage walk and garden seating in Blackheath upgrade plans

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated December 8 2022 - 11:11am, first published December 5 2022 - 3:30pm
Blackheath town plans on display

A new garden and seating surrounded by decorative railing in front of Blackheath's old post office is one of key elements of the proposed upgrade to the town centre.

