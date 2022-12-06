Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Youth Council visits Warragamba Dam

December 6 2022 - 3:00pm
Seven Blue Mountains Youth Councillors have visited Warragamba Dam and Burragorang Lookout with members of the Blue Mountains City Council Healthy Waterways team and Gundungurra Elder, Aunty Sharyn Halls.

