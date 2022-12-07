Blue Mountains Gazette

Wentworth Falls resident and Underbelly writer Peter Gawler wins Hector Crawford Award

By Tom Walker
December 7 2022 - 6:00pm
Wentworth Falls resident and Underbelly writer Peter Gawler has won a Hector Crawford Award at the 55th Annual Australian Writers' Guild Awards (AWGIEs).

