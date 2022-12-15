When you perform Shakespeare outdoors you have to expect the unexpected.
Wendy Strehlow knows this only too well.
The popular actor said Mother Nature has provided some of the most dramatic moments in her career with Sport for Jove's outdoor Shakespeare productions over the years.
"We've had pretty much everything," she said. "When we were doing Wars of the Roses, just when Joan of Arc had been burnt at the stake, this massive massive streak of lighting and thunder shut the show down immediately."
A performance of Richard III was enhanced when a dramatic fog came in at the play's conclusion.
Either of these outcomes is possible when the award-winning theatre company returns to one of its favourite outdoor venues - Everglades Gardens in Leura - in January 2023. Sport for Jove will present one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies, A Midsummer Night's Dream, with Strehlow playing the key role of the fairy narrator, Puck.
She can't wait for the Blue Mountains season to open.
"Everglades is just one of my favourite places on the planet," she said of the National Trust property.
This appraisal extends to Blue Mountains Shakespeare fans.
"The audiences who come to Leura are just amazing. They come so prepared, like they're going to camp out. They are gorgeous," she said.
Strehlow is best known for playing the effervescent nurse Judy Loveday in A Country Practice from 1981 to 1986, a role she described as "a gift". She won the Logie award for best supporting actress in a series for her performance as Loveday in 1985.
With the iconic Australian series now available to a new generation via streaming on 7Plus, it is a role she still gets recognised for today.
"I'm so proud of it and I'm still in touch with all of the people... We try and meet up and have lunch or a barbecue. I was so blessed [to be part of the show]," she said.
ACP was essential viewing on Monday and Tuesday nights in the 1980s when it screened throughout most of the year.
"It was full-on," said Strehlow. "We produced two hours of television a week so we'd either be on location, in the studio, or rehearsing next week's episode at Eastwood Masonic Hall... When I look back at it now I'm not quite sure how we did it, but I was so young then."
She said the older cast like Lorrae Desmond (Shirley Gilroy), Joan Sydney (Matron Sloane) and Brian Wenzel (Frank Gilroy) set the tone as "they never complained".
"They were such great role models," she said.
Strehlow now finds herself as one of older cast members in A Midsummer Night's Dream where she is relishing the opportunity of playing the vivacious Puck.
"You wouldn't normally cast someone of my age as Puck so it's really wonderful to discover what that is... Every day you make new discoveries [about the character] and refine it," she said.
Sport for Jove will present A Midsummer Night's Dream as part of the company's 2022/2023 Summer Season at Bella Vista Farm from December 16-30 before coming to Everglades from January 7-22.
With the cast staying in the Mountains during the Leura run, Strehlow admits she is tempted to stay a little longer.
"I just love the Mountains so much. If it wasn't so far away I would live up there, but then I would never leave. I could never earn any money!" she said.
Tickets for Everglades performances: https://events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/a-midsummer-nights-dream-everglades-gardens.
