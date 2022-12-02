Now & Zen wins silver at Landscape Excellence Awards

Blue Mountains landscaping business, Now & Zen Landscapes, has won two silver awards in the Landscape Excellence Awards.
The very best landscapers and landscape projects across NSW/ACT were recognised at the annual awards. Six hundred people gathered as winners were announced from 85 entries, across 22 categories covering residential, commercial, construction, maintenance, and design.
Organised by the Landscape Association, the awards were held in Sydney on November 11.
