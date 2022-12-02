Blue Mountains Gazette

Now & Zen wins silver at Landscape Excellence Awards

Updated December 6 2022 - 1:57pm, first published December 2 2022 - 1:39pm
The team from Now & Zen Landscapes at the 2022 Landscape Excellence Awards. Picture supplied

Blue Mountains landscaping business, Now & Zen Landscapes, has won two silver awards in the Landscape Excellence Awards.

