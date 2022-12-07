Izabelle Trotter from Glenbrook Public School has been celebrated for her excellence in Aboriginal education in NSW public schools at the 17th Nanga Mai Awards.
The awards are presented by the NSW Department of Education and recognise students, school staff and Elders who have made significant contributions in their communities. Nanga Mai is an Eora (Sydney) word "to dream".
Izabelle was among 30 academically successful students, confident public speakers, talented performing artists, outstanding sportspeople and student leaders to win an award this year. She joined seven dedicated public school staff members and six community leaders and schools who were also recognised at the award ceremony held on November 30 at Sydney Opera House.
Izabelle was awarded the 'Outstanding Achievement in Public Speaking' award.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the Nanga Mai Awards celebrate schools that have established a culture of respect, caring and inclusive teaching practices that recognise, value and meet the diverse needs of Aboriginal students.
NSW Department of Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson paid tribute to the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group Inc, which received the award for Outstanding Contribution to Aboriginal Education as the Nanga Mai Awards recognised the 40th anniversary of the NSW Aboriginal Education Policy in public schools.
"The AECG continues to lead the way, supporting Aboriginal students, families and communities through a range of academic and cultural initiatives and programs that uphold the commitments of the Aboriginal Education Policy," Ms Harrisson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.