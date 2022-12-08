With preparations underway for a referendum on a Voice to Parliament for First Nations people, Blue Mountains city councillors have been asked which side of history they want to be on.
Council mayors across Australia are uniting to make a public statement in support for constitutional recognition for First Nations people. The referendum will be decided by the Australian people next year.
At the November 29 council meeting, Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill asked councillors to back him signing the statement.
The Mayors for the Voice to Parliament Public Statement states they "endorse the Uluru Statement from the Heart and support constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through a Voice to Parliament".
It further states that as local leaders they "are committed to building awareness in our communities about the upcoming referendum" adding citizens should be informed about what constitutional recognition through a Voice to Parliament will mean for Indigenous people and Australian society as a whole. The mayors hope "a successful referendum can be a unifying achievement" for the nation.
During the debate at council, Liberal Cr Roza Sage said she could not support it because "there is no detail on how it is going to close the gap".
And former Liberal and now Independent Cr Daniel Myles also objected to the motion, stating attention should be directed to long standing health issues like syphilis and domestic violence in Indigenous communities.
Labor Cr Mick Fell spoke "as a grandparent to Indigenous children" and said the Voice "isn't a call to stop doing everything else" and agreed "with the horrible record of colonisation and appalling treatment of Indigenous people".
"It's a tribute to their resilience that they have survived. This is another way of hearing ... from people who have been kept silent," he said.
Greens Cr Brent Hoare said the Voice was "unfinished business" and pleaded with his fellow councillors about "the critical moment in our history," asking "on which side of history we want to be remembered".
The mayor said the inequality issues raised by Cr Myles "had happened when there was no Voice" asking the council to "give the Voice a chance".
"The divide between black and white will be even greater if the Voice does not succeed."
Council will now engage further with the Blue Mountains Aboriginal Advisory Council, and subject to its support, endorse the signing of the public statement by the Blue Mountains mayor.
The motion was carried with Crs Myles and Sage the only objectors. Cr Christie, Schreiber and Fisher were absent from the meeting.
