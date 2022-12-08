Blue Mountains Gazette

Push by Blue Mountains Council for First Nations Voice enshrined in the Constitution

By B C Lewis
Updated December 9 2022 - 1:47pm, first published 10:54am
With preparations underway for a referendum on a Voice to Parliament for First Nations people, Blue Mountains city councillors have been asked which side of history they want to be on.

B C Lewis

