New children's book in the works for Blue Mountains creators

December 8 2022 - 5:00pm
The cover of The Black Cockatoo With One Feather Blue. Picture supplied

The creative duo behind two of the Blue Mountains' best-loved children's books, Leonard the Lyrebird and Lilah the Lyrebird, are set to star another of Australia's most iconic birds in their new children's book The Black Cockatoo With One Feather Blue.

