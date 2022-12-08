New children's book in the works for Blue Mountains creators

The creative duo behind two of the Blue Mountains' best-loved children's books, Leonard the Lyrebird and Lilah the Lyrebird, are set to star another of Australia's most iconic birds in their new children's book The Black Cockatoo With One Feather Blue.
Created by children's author Jodie McLeod from Bullaburra and Katoomba-based illustrator Eloise Short, the new book, due for release in mid-2023, is once again inspired by local wildlife.
"Seeing black cockatoos has always filled me with awe," said McLeod. "Everything about them - their sounds, their colours, the slow, majestic flap of their wings - demands we stop and appreciate their beauty and connection to the land.
"Our hope is to capture some of that awe in this next book and pass it on to readers - by means of a playful, uplifting story."
While the story is inspired by black cockatoo sightings in the Blue Mountains, it won't be specifically set in the region, and will feature a species of cockatoo found in other parts of Australia.
"The main character is a female red-tailed black cockatoo, which looks similar to the glossy black cockatoo found in the Blue Mountains," said McLeod.
Both the red-tailed and glossy black are among four out of five black cockatoo species in Australia that are listed as endangered due to habitat loss from deforestation and climate change events, such as bushfires.
"We hope this book puts saving the habitat of all black cockatoos on the radar for budding environmentalists," said McLeod, who is donating five per cent of pre-order profits to the Australian Conservation Foundation, which supports habitat conservation of black cockatoos around Australia.
"More than anything we hope it encourages children to take notice when they see these beautiful birds in the wild, and to tap into their sense of wonder and awe in the beauty of nature," she said.
The pair's first book, Leonard the Lyrebird, won the 2019 Whitley Award for Best Children's Book from the Royal Zoological Society of NSW and was also shortlisted for a Kids Own Australian Literature Award (KOALA) in the same year.
"This book has all the charm of Leonard and Lilah, with lots of rhythm and rhyme, mystery, poignancy and fun," said McLeod. "Kids will love helping the black cockatoo search for her one feather blue."
The Black Cockatoo With One Feather Blue is currently in production and can be pre-ordered, along with other rewards, before 16 December at www.pozible.com/project/the-black-cockatoo.
