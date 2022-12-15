Local music presenter Charity Mirow, founder of Fusion Boutique, has been awarded the 2022 Western Sydney Woman in Performing and Creative Arts Award.
The Western Sydney Women awards night celebrated the achievements of so many incredible women in the area.
Created by founder of Western Sydney Women, Amanda Rose, the awards are the only awards program representing women at all stages in their life, business and career across the Inner West, Greater West, North West and South West of Sydney.
The Western Sydney Woman in Performing & Creative Arts Award) is dedicated to the entire performing arts and creative arts sector. It recognises woman who have pioneered, succeeded in or positively impacted the industry and community. They were looking for woman with creativity, community and also business savvy in their approach to making a difference in these sectors.
"I am so incredibly honoured to be selected as a winner in the Performing & Creative Arts award category this year," said Mirow. "Thank you WSW and the award sponsors for this opportunity.
"A huge heartfelt thank you again to all our wonderful guests over the past 13 years for their much needed support whether that was in attending events, recommending us to family and friends, engaging and sharing on social media, sending wonderful testimonials, feedback or reviews - it all has been so supportive.
"Thank you also to all the amazing artists, venues and the technical and events teams that I have had the greatest pleasure of working with.
"A thank you also to the fabulous photographers that have captured some of the concerts and events across the years too.
"I have been producing, presenting and promoting premier original live music and community events in the Blue Mountains for over 13 years. It is greater Sydney, but also an area that is regional in many regards which presents its own challenges. It has been challenging and uniquely fulfilling.
"I urge everyone who is able to come out and support the live music and performing arts industry wherever possible.
"This win is certainly very encouraging and enormously appreciated."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.