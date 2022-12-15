Blue Mountains Gazette

Local music presenter wins western Sydney woman award

Updated December 16 2022 - 9:30pm, first published December 15 2022 - 5:00pm
Local music presenter Charity Mirow, founder of Fusion Boutique, has been awarded the 2022 Western Sydney Woman in Performing and Creative Arts Award.

