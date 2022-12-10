Family Advocacy has held a "Tell the Disability Royal Commission" workshop in Katoomba, encouraging locals to share their experiences.
The Disability Royal Commission is an investigation looking at the experiences of people with disability, particularly around violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.
The workshop, which took place on November 17 at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre, provided guidance on how attendees could submit their stories.
Troy Hester is an advocate involved with the workshop and has been helping people talk to the Royal Commission for three years.
"There are many people who have things to share, and a lot of people don't realise that what they [know] is of relevance," he told the Gazette.
Mr Hester felt the workshop was a success at encouraging attendees to get involved.
"It went really well. People were really engaged, people were willing to share, which is a big thing in that kind of context," he said.
Among the attendees was Blackheath resident Michelle Swan, a disability rights advocate and founder of Katoomba Neurodiversity Hub.
Ms Swan is autistic and is a parent to six neurodivergent children.
"The content of the workshop was excellent, and the presentation was great. It was really accessible, things were explained really well, and the presenter and other advocates that were there were very supportive," she said.
"The goal of the workshop is to help people feel more confident to write their submission, and it absolutely did that."
Ms Swan will be making a submission to advocate better rights for neurodivergent students and their access to education, due to her experiences raising her own children.
"They have not received the support that they need to make school easy for them, or even manageable, to be honest," she said.
Mr Hester hopes more stories like Ms Swan's will be shared before the final submission deadline.
"If you know where somebody with disability faced challenges because of the system... then the commission is interested in hearing, because it needs those voices of experience," he said.
The commission has received more than 6,000 submissions throughout nearly three years.
"I think there are so many more stories out there that need to be told," Mr Hester said.
If you wish to share a story or experience with the Royal Commission, you can see their website for details on submission options available: https://disability.royalcommission.gov.au/share-your-story.
Phone submissions can be made until December 23, with electronic and hard copy submissions accepted until December 31. The Commission will deliver a report to the government in September 2023.
