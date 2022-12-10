Blue Mountains Gazette

Family Advocacy has held a "Tell the Disability Royal Commission" workshop in Katoomba

TW
By Tom Walker
December 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Family Advocacy has held a "Tell the Disability Royal Commission" workshop in Katoomba, encouraging locals to share their experiences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.