Valerio Nigra didn't set out to be a violin maker.
In fact, the civil engineer and mathematician found a very roundabout path to his fiddles.
Sitting in his Leura workshop one day, he was designing a Galilleo clock, which traditionally shows all the working gears.
After struggling with the gears, he put his engineering skills to work and made himself a machine which he could program to do the job.
Having done so, he said he found himself "just curious" to see what else the machine could produce, and ended up making artworks, elaborate signs and ... violins.
Mr Nigra makes the violins in four parts - the top, the bottom, the sides and the handle - which he then assembles into the final instrument.
His computer is programmed with mathematical equations that this reporter has no chance of even explaining, let alone understanding. But the machine understands and bit by bit follows the calculations to carve out one of the four pieces of violin.
Mr Nigra has experimented with all types of wood, from 200-year-old olive imported from Turkey to plain old pine from Mitre 10. Both work, although he leans towards the olive as a more impressive final look.
As for the sound of the instruments, to this untrained but appreciative journalist, it was music to the ears.
