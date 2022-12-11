Blue Mountains Gazette

Anzac day tradition budget shortfall

By B C Lewis
December 12 2022 - 6:30am
Thirty thousand dollars extra is needed for traffic management plans for Anzac Day 2023 marches through the Mountains and if the state government won't pay it, Blue Mountains Council will need to.

