Thirty thousand dollars extra is needed for traffic management plans for Anzac Day 2023 marches through the Mountains and if the state government won't pay it, Blue Mountains Council will need to.
At the November 29 Blue Mountains Council meeting, councillors were united in their long-standing support for Anzac Day events, but heard there was a shortfall of $30,000 for the development and implementation of traffic management plans for 2023 and beyond - including use of the Great Western Highway for the marches on the national day.
Road marches take place in Glenbrook, Springwood, Hazelbrook. Lawson, Katoomba and Blackheath. Blue Mountains Council has a history of assisting funding the event traffic plans since 2015.
But the council was told costs had increased and the quotes for 2023 - at $70,000 - "are above what has been budgeted".
"Previous discussions seeking to manage and reduce the number of on-road marches to manage risks and reduce costs have been met with resistance from the respective local Returned and Services League organisers," a report to council said.
"It is not considered prudent to seek to reopen discussion," the report further stated.
The issue reached national prominence in 2017 when RSL sub-branches decided to cancel the marches because of additional costs of security measures imposed by local police.
When this was brought to the attention of council and the state government at the time they both stepped in to ensure the marches went ahead, agreeing to share 50:50 the additional costs that year.
"There was red hot palpable anger by all of our veterans that council wasn't supporting them," Cr Sage said of the incident. She thanked council for "meeting the shortfall in the plans".
"Springwood RSL and Anzac Day attracts thousands of people on Anzac Day. I look forward to walking down Macquarie Street with the rest of the veterans ... as an ex-service person," she said.
But Cr Hollywood clarified that "at no point did council step away from supporting Anzac Day".
The Mayor told the Gazette after the meeting, that council received help from the state government for only one year and had been solely paying for the traffic plans ever since.
Council was told the traffic management plan was usually submitted and approved by the Local Traffic Committee in November.
Councillors voted unanimously to write to the state government to fill the 2023 shortfall, otherwise the issue will come back to council in February and look into a quarter 2 budget variation.
