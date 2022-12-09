Local schools have joined together to decorate the large tree in Manners Park, continuing a yearly Christmas tradition.
The event, supported by Springwood Neighbourhood Centre, had community members hanging Christmas ornaments near Springwood train station on December 8.
Students were hanging their hand-made decorations alongside teachers and parents, with everyone getting into the Christmas spirit.
Springwood Fire and Rescue NSW was also there, with firefighters using their ladders to help students hang decorations on otherwise unreachable branches.
The annual Christmas Decoration Hanging has been celebrated in the community for more than 40 years.
