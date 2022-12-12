Blue Mountains Gazette

Volunteers wanted to read to German students to help them learn English

JC
By Jennie Curtin
December 12 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Class 5A. The adults are Bettina Schoenherr, Ms Dittmann (the headmistress) and Mr Schaub , her deputy. Bettina asked them to be in the photo because they support her a lot with herproject and they also approved it

An innovative German teacher is looking for Blue Mountains readers to help her 10-year-old students learn English.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.