An innovative German teacher is looking for Blue Mountains readers to help her 10-year-old students learn English.
Bettina Schoenherr, who teaches at Schubart Gymnasium in Aalen, connected with Mountains folk last year, who talked to them about Australian animals, bushfires and Indigenous issues.
It was a great success, which she pondered about during summer holidays at Lake Como.
"I had this feeling of losing something when ending the project. We have met so many nice and supportive people, we would not just 'let them go' now."
So she devised a plan for her 32 young students.
"I was not sure about the Year 5s because they are new at the school and are only 10 years old with a very basic knowledge of English. But they are OK. So, I decided to ... start a reading project in February."
She recalled a campaign in her area where elderly people were asked to go to kindergartens or primary schools to read out books or stories to the children.
"It was found out that many parents did not read with their kids any longer and books started to play a minor role and were replaced more and more by modern media," she said.
"I personally think it is important for children to read or to listen to adults reading to them. That's why I think, why not do this in English?
"My idea now is to find some reading partners in the Blue Mountains who would read an Australian children's book to my students in an online meeting."
The books should be easy to understand and Mrs Schoenherr will do preparation work beforehand with her class.
So she's put the call out to Mountains residents. Anyone interested can call Heather Pye in Blackheath on 0405 393 281 or email Mrs Schoenherr at bet.mueller@gmx.de.
