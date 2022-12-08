Blue Mountains Gazette

Treeview Estates opens new lifestyle centre

December 8 2022
Residents at the official opening of Treeview Estates Over 55s Retirement Village's new lifestyle centre. Picture supplied

Treeview Estates Over 55s Retirement Village has opened its new Lifestyle Centre, with residents celebrating in style.

