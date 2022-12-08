Treeview Estates opens new lifestyle centre

Treeview Estates Over 55s Retirement Village has opened its new Lifestyle Centre, with residents celebrating in style.
Residents partied into the night, enjoying the new facilities for the community that was 12 months in construction.
"The Lifestyle Centre opening is a very special event for the whole community, but particularly our residents, which now numbers more than 200 people," said Andrew Evetts, Managing Director of Treeview Estates.
"The Lifestyle Centre is the heart of the village and a critical asset for the community to use," he said. "It will be home to a wide variety of events and activities for residents during the day and evening, which is what makes retirement village living so exciting."
It includes a new cafe and bar, commercial kitchen, large function spaces, library and media room, pool table, computer room, hairdressing salon, consulting room and outdoor BBQ area.
It is a very special time for the village as the Lifestyle Centre culminates with the very last homes being constructed, with a history dating back 15 years. Treeview Estates plays a critical role in providing purpose-built accommodation for people as they age in the local community.
Treeview Estates in South Bowenfels is an over-55s retirement village with 145 homes on 16 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, with views of preserved wetlands and rolling hills.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.