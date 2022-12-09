More patients and longer wait times at Katoomba hospital

Katoomba hospital's emergency department saw a 12 per cent increase in patients in the September quarter compared with the same time last year.
But the additional numbers clearly put pressure on the system as the ''on time'' treatment figures fell to just 60 per cent.
Bureau of Health Information data for the July-September period, released on Wednesday, showed that 4,929 people presented to Katoomba's ED, compared with 4,400 in 2021.
But less than two-thirds of patients were treated on time, compared with 88 per cent at the same time last year.
This put Blue Mountains at the very bottom of its peer group, district group 2, which includes hospitals in towns such as Lithgow, Mudgee, Cowra and Forbes.
The average on-time starting of treatment across the 20 hospitals in that group was 77 per cent.
But ambulance ramping (where paramedics queue to wait for an ED bed) is a minimal issue at Katoomba, with 91 per cent of patients transferred from ambulances into the ED within 30 minutes.
Elective surgery numbers are returning to their pre-COVID figures, with 203 performed in the September quarter, a jump of 41 per cent from last year.
There were 202 patients on the elective surgery waiting list but only eight waited longer than the recommended period for their operation.
Nepean Hospital's ED had 18,043 patients (up 13 per cent on the previous year) with just 41 per cent starting treatment on time.
A little over half (57 per cent) were transferred from ambulances into the ED within 30 minutes.
