More patients waiting longer at Blue Mountains Anzac Memorial Hospital

By Jennie Curtin
December 9 2022 - 5:00pm
More patients and longer wait times at Katoomba hospital

Katoomba hospital's emergency department saw a 12 per cent increase in patients in the September quarter compared with the same time last year.

