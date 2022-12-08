Blue Mountains Computers ends 2022 with Christmas giveaway

Blue Mountains Computers is ending 2022 the same way the Springwood business started the year - helping the community.
Owner Hess Hami is running a Christmas giveaway where Blue Mountains Computers will supply five fully refurbished computer packages to deserving families. The packages include a desktop, monitor, keyboard and mouse.
"If you or someone you know could do with a bit of Christmas cheer, we would love to hear from you," said Mr Hami.
"Please include a short message on why you or a friend need a new computer and we will pick five deserving nominations out of a hat."
Nominations are open to the Blue Mountains region. Residents must send their nominations by private message or email to info@bmcomp.com.au. Nominations will remain confidential and will be drawn on December 20. The recipients will be contacted directly and must be able to pick up from the Springwood premises.
This is the fourth year Mr Hami has held the end-of-year giveaway, which is a continuation of the business' community focus.
Blue Mountains Computers also donated computers to the Springwood East Timor Support Group this year, which are already making a difference in the young nation.
Ben Dingle, an adviser to the Ministry of Health in Timor Leste on behalf of the Menzies School of Medical Research, said the new computers have allowed them to be much more efficient.
"They've been extremely useful and timely," he said.
"Before receiving these computers, we had great difficulty with activities involved in planning, monitoring, access to online reporting to the government system, presentation of training packages, and communication with central agencies such as the Ministry of Finance.
"The computers have been allocated to key staff positions including biomedical technicians, trainers and a hospital referral coordinator," he said.
"Receiving these computers is very exciting for us and we're very appreciative of the generosity."
Blue Mountains Computers has also sponsored men's mental health initiative, Walk It Off, in 2022 as well as different events at local schools.
