Finding it hard to be Merry at Christmas time? A 'Blue Christmas Service' is available in Leura

Updated December 8 2022 - 2:06pm, first published 1:53pm
The Blue Christmas Service. Picture supplied

With Christmas approaching, some people who have lost their loved ones cannot imagine themselves celebrating Christmas. Others simply feel lonely and think they have no one to celebrate Christmas with their family or, with friends.

