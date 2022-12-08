With Christmas approaching, some people who have lost their loved ones cannot imagine themselves celebrating Christmas. Others simply feel lonely and think they have no one to celebrate Christmas with their family or, with friends.
Reverend Myung Hwa Park of Leura Uniting Church said: "Christmas is a time of celebrating the gift of God, especially with family. The church is holding the 'Blue Christmas Service' to provide a special time for people to remember their loved ones, and have support, friendship, and a sense of community."
The 'Blue Christmas Service' will be held at the Leura Uniting Church hall, corner Megalong and Grose Streets on Wednesday, December 14 at 7.30pm. The church has been holding this service over the last few years so that people who feel alone can celebrate this special time with prayers, reflection, and friendship.
Rev Myung said the church has made strong connections with community organisations such as the Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group, Rotary, Probus, Blue Mountains City Council, Leura Singers, and Wellspring. It operates Junction 142, a place in the main street in Katoomba that provides free meals plus a shower and laundry service, and runs the Sweet Charity Op Shop.
