REVEALED: Blue Mountains Gazette's most read stories in 2022

What do you remember most from the news this year?
With the wet and stormy year coming to a close, the Blue Mountains Gazette has compiled a list of the most viewed news stories on our website in 2022.
Here's the top 10 countdown:
Woolworths withdrew their plans for a new Springwood supermarket in March, almost two years after it was proposed. The planned supermarket would have had rooftop and basement parking. Woolworths regional development manager Nathan Dundovic said the company had to withdraw the plans due to new guidelines from the state government.
Susan Templeman won the seat for Macquarie for a third time, securing her place in Canberra under an Albanese Labor Government. She thanked the local community in her victory speech at The Royal Hotel in Springwood.
An investigation into possible misconduct by staff at Katoomba High School had been underway for 15 months at the time of this article, with no explanation from authorities for the delays. The principal investigator said these inquiries normally take six to nine months to complete.
Blue Mountains Toy and Railway Museum "Leuralla" closed on May 1, after almost 40 years as a tourist attraction. Founder Clive Evatt passed away in 2018 and his widow reluctantly closed the museum, saying she "just couldn't do it anymore."
The Blue Mountains was declared a natural disaster area in March, as massive rainfall caused landslides in Katoomba and Zig Zag. Rail lines between Springwood and Lithgow were closed, and floodwaters at Valley Heights cut off the highway.
After a tragic rockslide killed two people in Wentworth Falls in April, the National Parks and Wildlife Service announced all of the Blue Mountains National Park would be closed - with the exception of Evans Lookout and Govetts Leap. The closures were due to both the recent deaths and the high rainfall expected later that week.
A British family of five was struck by tragedy in April when a man and boy were killed by a landslip near Wentworth Pass. A woman and boy were critically injured, and the fifth family member - a teenager - was treated for shock. Days before the tragedy, National Parks and Wildlife staff had inspected the walking track "as part of a routine track assessment program".
A TAFE abseiling student died after falling 65 metres while abseiling in Katoomba. The 20 year-old man was training in a TAFE assessment course. He fell from Malaita Wall, which is about 200m of vertical cliff. Police confirmed an investigation was underway into circumstances around the man's death.
Dominant rainfalls this year caused a breadth of issues, including train cancellations, road closures, landslides, school closures, and more. The Gazette's "Storm updates" article chronicles the local disruptions and alerts during the record-breaking rains in early March.
Pictures from July show a large sinkhole near Mount Victoria which disrupted train services. NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway described it as a "40 metre long, 20 metre wide and 60 metre deep" sinkhole. Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said this highlighted the need for more long-term solutions to issues with the Blue Mountains rail line.
