Delays, diversions following two crashes on Great Western Highway

Diversions are in place following two crashes on the Great Western Highway.
Motorists at Mount Victoria have been diverted to the Darling Causeway, Chifley Road, and Main Road in order to re-join the Great Western Highway at Lithgow, Live Traffic has reported.
The diversion is suitable for all vehicles including B Doubles up to 19 metres.
The changes follow a two-car crash on the Great Western Highway at Victoria Street, Mount Victoria about 4pm today.
A second crash between a car and a truck further west on the highway near Coxs River Road at Little Hartley has closed the highway in both directions
Motorists have been advised to expect significant delays and to avoid the area if possible.
For updates visit Live Traffic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.