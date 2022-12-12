It's time for the Blue Mountains community to speak up and demand a new hospital.
That's the message from anaesthetist Dr Stavros Prineas, chairman of the medical staff council at Katoomba hospital.
Dr Prineas said the likely imminent closure of the surgical theatre at Springwood Hospital meant a further reduction in services to the people of the Mountains. It effectively meant surgical capacity in the Mountains would be reduced by one third (there are two theatres at Katoomba).
He said he understood that the funds needed to bring the single theatre at Springwood up to new standards was prohibitive but it only underlined the need for a new hospital to replace the 100-year-old Anzac Memorial Hospital at Katoomba.
The local health district had clearly concluded it was financially unviable to spend the money to bring the Springwood theatre up to standard, Dr Prineas said.
"I accept that. But it means we really need to step up the call to our politicians to get that money for planning a new hospital.
"I don't think it's any surprise to local clinicians, to the local community and even the local health district itself that for some reason money doesn't seem to travel west of the river and it needs to."
He acknowledged the extensive redevelopment that has occurred at Nepean Hospital but said "I don't think it's a substitute for a fully resourced facility in the Mountains".
"Given the fragile and vulnerable population we have here, I call upon community leaders, local council and politicians to really step up their campaign to get funding from Macquarie Street for a new hospital.
"We are going to have to work together. The local health district can only do what it can with the money it is provided and I think to get more is going to require the issue to become voter sensitive.
"So we need the people of the Blue Mountains to speak up and say this is an important issue for us coming up to March 2023 [the NSW election]."
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District chief executive, Kay Hyman, acknowledged community calls for a new hospital.
"Planning for a potential new hospital in the Blue Mountains will take into consideration synergies and networking with the range of expanded health services available at Nepean Hospital," she said.
