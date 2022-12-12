Blue Mountains Music Festival announces new international artists

The Blue Mountains Music Festival has announced a slew of new international artists who will attend the 2023 festival in March.
Among the musicians heading our way are the UK's John Smith, Ian Noe and Early James from the United States, Ireland's Mary Coughlan and Dani Larkin as well as Canadian acts The Burning Hell and Inn Echo.
Born in Essex and raised on the Devon seaside, John Smith is renowned for his intimate songwriting, his honey-on-gravel voice and pioneering guitar playing. He has spent the last 15 years touring internationally and has amassed more than 40 million streams on Spotify.
Ian Noe is embarking on his first Australian tour. His voice has been likened to the late, great John Prine, while his songs present an unadorned account of Eastern Kentucky life, a place that Noe calls home. Described by The Guardian as "a gritty, compelling talent", Noe will be performing songs from his just released second album, River Fools & Mountain Saints.
Hailing from Alabama, Early James is a singer-songwriter who conjures the ghosts of great southern gothic writers like Eudora Welty and William Faulkner, while at the same time channelling the haunted spirits of Tom Waits and Townes Van Zandt. James will be bringing his timeless amalgam of forsaken blues, wistful folk and Tin Pan Alley crooning to The Blue Mountains Music Festival.
Mary Coughlan is Ireland's greatest jazz and blues singer. Born in Shantalla, Galway city, Coughlan's music is both uncompromising, and deeply personal. Now, beginning the next chapter in an already distinguished career, Coughlan is exploring a little-known side of the music of Peggy Lee.
Dani Larkin is a singer-songwriter and folk musician from the Armagh-Monaghan border. Larkin's sound is inspired by the Irish traditional melodies she was raised with, and her songs are reminiscent of Celtic folk tales. Her debut album Notes For A Maiden Warrior was released in June 2021 to critical acclaim with Larkin being described by the Irish Times as a "rising star on the Irish contemporary and alt folk scene".
Conjuring a unique but universal language from the acoustic guitar, Tony McManus has both extended and transcended the parameters of contemporary Celtic music. Ranked by peers and predecessors alike alongside the guitar world's all-time greats, his dazzlingly original playing draws on traditions from the entire Celtic diaspora, along with still further-ranging flavours, such as jazz and east European music.
The Burning Hell are an experience in musical revelry and the ongoing musical project of songwriter Mathias Kom and multi-instrumentalists Ariel Sharratt and Maria Peddle, often including additional comrades and collaborators. Their densely populated genre-shifting songs are packed with an abundance of literary, historical, cultural, and pop-cultural forebears, heroes and villains, subjects and objects, stories and hooks.
Canadian three-piece Inn Echo weave hundreds of years of traditional tunes with contemporary originals and arrangements that both soar and make you catch your breath simultaneously.
Blue Moon Marquee are A.W. Cardinal (vocals/guitar) and Jasmine Colette a.k.a Badlands Jass (vocals/bass/drums) a duo from Alberta, Canada. Cardinal's distinctive soulful vocals barrel like a raging bull, while his guitar crackles, complimenting Colette's honey-dipped vocal tone, upright bass and custom foot drum.
Early Bird tickets are on sale now until sold out at https://bmff.org.au/.
