Blue Mountains Music Festival announces new international artists

Dani Larkin is a singer-songwriter and folk musician from the Armagh-Monaghan border. Larkin's sound is inspired by the Irish traditional melodies she was raised with, and her songs are reminiscent of Celtic folk tales. Her debut album Notes For A Maiden Warrior was released in June 2021 to critical acclaim with Larkin being described by the Irish Times as a "rising star on the Irish contemporary and alt folk scene".