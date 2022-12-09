A proposal to push through an unformed section of Merriwa Street in Katoomba to remove cars from part of Cliff Drive has met with resistance from some locals.
Council has unveiled plans for the Leura Cascades/Carrington Park precinct, including the permanent closure of Chelmsford Bridge to vehicles, improved parking for cars and buses around Solitary Restaurant, "management of vegetation" at Kiah Lookout to enhance views and replacing the toilet facilities in a mock rock with an accessible amenities block.
The proposal would also see a path connecting the upper and lower parts of Leura Cascades and the reinstatement of the night walk and floodlighting of Chelmsford Bridge.
But part of the plan could see Merriwa St extended above the kiosk parkland to meet Cliff Drive. This would close Cliff Drive to traffic in the area below the Solitary Restaurant, allowing a pedestrian/cycling route on the road.
The Carrington to Cascades Conservation Group said the plan "threatens the features that everyone enjoys about the area".
The group said visitors enjoyed the quiet ambience, discrete paths and lookouts and natural, relatively untouched, bushland setting.
They are worried that the proposed development would destroy native woodland containing trees used by glossy black cockatoos and would also attract large tour groups, which would be more suitable at places such as Echo Point.
"The scale and aesthetic of the development will be incompatible with the sensitive bushland setting and will devalue the heritage significance of the historic site."
The group wants the plans revised to utilise existing infrastructure. They also do not want Merriwa St extended and called for minimal disturbance of bush.
The plans are on council's website. Submissions open until December 18.
