Looking for the best Christmas lights in the Blue Mountains?
The Blue Mountains Gazette has built a map of houses to check out this December!
You can zoom, click, and drag around the map to view suggested spots in your area. Click on an icon to view a photo of the house with Christmas lights.
You can also click the top-left icon to expand a list of locations.
Please note: locations with a "?" icon are photos from previous years, and Christmas lights may not be up this December.
Suggest your best Christmas lights houses
The Gazette is still taking submissions to add to this map. You can add your suggestions via our Google form here: https://forms.gle/5iPPYpJtX5AB3Bcb9
Check back regularly to see new addresses as this map is updated.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
