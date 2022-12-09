Blue Mountains Gazette

MoneyQuest Blue Mountains owner Peita Davies is raising $20,000 for 20 charities in 20 months

Updated December 21 2022 - 2:52pm, first published December 9 2022 - 1:14pm
To celebrate her 20th year as a finance specialist, Blue Mountains businesswoman and owner of MoneyQuest Penrith and Blue Mountains, Peita Davies, is pledging to donate $20,000 to 20 different charities over 20 months.

