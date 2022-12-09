To celebrate her 20th year as a finance specialist, Blue Mountains businesswoman and owner of MoneyQuest Penrith and Blue Mountains, Peita Davies, is pledging to donate $20,000 to 20 different charities over 20 months.
Prior to becoming a mortgage broker, Ms Davies had limited finance experience and little financial support. However, due to her courage and determination she has carved out a highly successful career for herself that has led her to opening three MoneyQuest franchises across two states (MoneyQuest Penrith and MoneyQuest Blue Mountains in NSW, and MoneyQuest Mackay in Qld).
Ms Davies has helped countless locals with finding the right home loan, investment loan or car loan for their needs and is passionate about educating the community about the lending process. She is also a four-time winner of the 'Best Customer Service' category at the Australian Mortgage Awards, and was named the 'Editor's Choice' for 2022 at the NSW Better Business Awards.
Ms Davies' '20 Charities in 20 Months' initiative is her way of giving back and thanking those who have supported her business over the past two decades.
"2022 marks my 20th year in business, a milestone I'm extremely proud of. But it's also a milestone that I couldn't have reached without the support of the local community and my loyal client base," she said.
"The success I have achieved over my 20-year career is in large part due to the support I've received from others, which is why I'm eager to give back - to the local community and to a selection of deserving causes that are close to my heart."
The plan is to raise awareness and a minimum of $1000 for 20 different charities over the course of 20 months. Each month will be dedicated to a different charity of Ms Davies' choosing, which will be promoted via MoneyQuest Penrith and Blue Mountains' social media channels.
"If we're unable to raise $1000 as a community, I will cover the shortfall to ensure the $1k target is reached each month," said Ms Davies.
The charitable initiative was launched on December 15 at Theo's Rooftop Bar in Penrith. Fundraising commenced on the night with a cheque written and presented to Penrith Community Kitchen for their Christmas lunch for the less fortunate.
To learn more about the charities involved in the initiative or to make a donation pledge, head to https://www.moneyquest.com.au/20-charities-in-20-months/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.